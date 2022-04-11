Ukraine creates online war crimes archive to hold Russians accountable

KUALA LUMPUR: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has created an online archive to document Russia’s war crimes for the world to know the truth and for Russians to be held accountable.

Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the online archive guarantees that Russians cannot hide the truth about their terrible crimes in Ukraine.

“Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, tortured, shot by Russian soldiers. Civilians were executed with their hands tied behind their backs on the streets of Bucha.

“Women and children were raped and killed. The Russian army has shelled maternity wards, hospitals, schools, kindergartens and humanitarian corridors. They have forcibly deported people to Russia,“ said the minister during he launch of the online archive on Saturday (April 9).

Dmytro’s speech was made available to Bernama in a statement by the Ukraine embassy here.

“We will punish Russia’s war criminals for the atrocities they are committing in Ukraine. Not only the executors, but also the commanders who gave the orders and the entire military-political leadership of the Russian Federation,“ he said.

The archive documents war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb 24. The crimes are divided into seven categories: Murder of innocents; attacking civilians or civilian objects; Wanton destruction of settlements; Hostages and Torture; Unlawful deportation; attacks against religion and culture and rape.

The archive website https://war.ukraine.ua/russia-war-crimes immerses visitors in the horrible atmosphere of this war, to experience just a fraction of how Ukrainians have been forced to live for more than six weeks. - Bernama