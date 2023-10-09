Ukraine downs over 2 dozen drones targeting Kyiv

KYIV: Ukrainian air defence forces downed more than two dozen drones targeting Kyiv overnight, city authorities said this morning.

“Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions,” Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

“Air defence forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” he said, adding that the exact number would be announced by Ukraine’s air force.

Authorities had urged people to remain in shelters as the air defence system rained debris on the capital.

An AFP journalist in Kyiv heard around ten explosions.

In central Podilskyi district, doctors treated a person suffering from an “acute stress attack” after debris fell in an open area, mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Debris also fell on the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging an apartment in a multi-storey building, according to Popko.

Most of the debris landed in open, undeveloped territory, though several cars, trolleybus power lines and roads were damaged, Popko wrote on Telegram around 5.30am.

Debris also caused a fire in the city’s well-known Sovky Park. - AFP