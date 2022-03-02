Ukraine removes flag from embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW: The Ukrainian flag was removed from the flagpole of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow following the severance of diplomatic relations between the countries amid Russia’s military operation, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, a sign, indicating that this is the building of a diplomatic mission, was also dismantled. The entrance doors have been sealed but the surrounding area remains calm while the police could be seen performing normal duty.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Russia’s St Petersburg stopped its work.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The same day, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Kiev had severed diplomatic relations with Moscow. - Bernama