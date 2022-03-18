Ukraine, Russia may agree on peace deal within week and half

KYIV: Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday it would take between a few days and a week and a half for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Ukrainian online media outlet Liga.net.

Kyiv wants to fix in detail a specific plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in the peace deal, said Podolyak, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia.

If the agreement is inked, it would allow Ukraine and Russia to end the acute phase of the conflict, he added.

On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days. — Bernama