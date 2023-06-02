Ukraine’s defence minister will not be replaced this week: MPs

KYIV: The replacement of Ukraine's defence minister announced over the weekend in the wake of corruption scandals will not take place this week, lawmakers said Monday.

“We are waiting for the appointment of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security Service of Ukraine. The personnel changes in the defence sector will not take place this week,“ David Arakhamia, who is the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, said on social media.

On Sunday evening, Arakhamia said that Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov will replace Oleksiy Reznikov as defence minister.

The announcement came in the wake of a large-scale corruption scandal in the defence ministry.

According to Arakhamia, Reznikov, 56, will be appointed minister for strategic industries.

Another Ukrainian lawmaker from the presidential party, Mariana Bezugla, said on Facebook there will be no reshuffles this week while the government is evaluating “risks” ahead of an expected Russian offensive.

There has been no confirmation of the reshuffle from Reznikov, Budanov or Zelensky.

One of the best-known faces of Ukraine's war effort, Reznikov was appointed defence minister in November 2021 and has helped secure Western military aid to buttress Ukrainian forces.

But his ministry has been beset by corruption scandals.

Reznikov's deputy was forced to resign in late January after the ministry was accused of signing food contracts at inflated prices. - AFP