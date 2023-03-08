Ukraine’s drone attack thwarted in Russia’s Kaluga region

MOSCOW: Russia’s air defence repelled Ukraine’s drone attack in Russia’s Kaluga Region, destroying six drones, reported Sputnik, quoting the Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported.

“Overnight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the Kaluga Region. Air defence forces destroyed six drones,“ the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted attack.-Bernama