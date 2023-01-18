Ukraine’s interior minister killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv region

ISTANBUL: A helicopter crash in the Brovary city of Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Wednesday killed at least 18 people, including the country’s interior minister, his first deputy minister, and the state secretary, according to the Kyiv governor.

“Tragedy in Brovary. The number of victims increased. As of 10.30 am (0830GMT) – 18 dead, including 3 children. It is known about 29 wounded, including 15 children.

“All necessary assistance is provided to the victims. All emergency services are on site,“ Anadolu Agency quoted Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba as saying on Telegram.

Kuleba also confirmed in an earlier message that the helicopter belonging to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Separately, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed officials to immediately create a special group for “a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy.”

About the route of the helicopter, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a briefing that it was going to one of the “hot spots” of the conflict with Russia, noting that more details will be provided later, according to the RBK-Ukraine news agency.

Earlier, Chief of National Police Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the helicopter crash killed 16 people, nine of which were on the helicopter, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and state secretary Yurii Lubkovych.

Klymenko also said: “22 victims, including 10 children, are in the hospital. All specialised services are working on the site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing.”- Bernama