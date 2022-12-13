Ukraine’s president calls on Russia to begin withdrawing its forces at Christmas

ANKARA: Ukraine’s president on Monday called on Russia to start withdrawing its forces at Christmas, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local media.

Speaking via video link at the G-7 Summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning aggression as Christmas approaches, according to Ukraine’s state-run news agency Ukrinform.

“This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression,” he said, adding, “If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities.”

Zelenskyy argued that Russia’s answer to the call would show what the Russians really want -- peace or war.

“The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away,” he added. - Bernama