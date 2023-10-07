Ukraine’s Sumy region under Russian fire again

KYIV: The north-eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, which is near the border with Russia, has again become the target of Russian shelling, according to the regional military administration, reported German news agency (dpa).

They said on Telegram that 11 explosions were registered during the course of the day on Sunday. However, neither casualties nor damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The information could not be independently verified.

Due to constant Russian shelling, the Ukrainian army had called on the population of the border districts in the north-eastern region of Sumy to flee at the end of June.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than 16 months. The Sumy region was largely under Russian control for several weeks at the beginning of the war.

In May, Ukrainian-backed fighters advanced from the Sumy region into the neighbouring Russian region of Belgorod and engaged the Russian security forces. After a short time, however, they retreated back to Ukrainian territory. - Bernama