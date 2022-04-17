Ukraine says 21 journalists killed so far in Russia’s war

KYIV: Ukrainian parliament on Saturday said 21 journalists have been killed in the country since the start of the Russian military operations on Feb 24.

Names of journalists were revealed in a report by the Committee on Freedom of Expression, published on the parliament’s website, reported Anadolu Agency.

Among them were foreign press members, according to the report.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to United Nations (UN) estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency. - Bernama