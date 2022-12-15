Ukraine says Russian shelling kills two in Kherson city

KYIV: Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in the southern city of Kherson, the Ukrainian presidency said, in the latest such bombardment since Kyiv's forces recaptured it last month.

“The enemy hit the centre of the city again. One hundred metres from the Kherson region administrative building,“ the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media.

“There is information about two people killed. Emergency services are on site.”

Russian forces seized Kherson -- which had a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people -- shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Ukraine's army recaptured the city last month in a significant military and symbolic defeat for Moscow.

Ukraine's ministry responsible for reintegrating recaptured territory said Thursday that 11,000 people had left Kherson since it was recaptured by Kyiv's forces and that most had been evacuated by the government.

Regional officials have estimated that around 100,000 residents remained in Kherson during Russian occupation.

“Unfortunately, constant shelling prevents (Kherson city) from fully restoring normal life,“ Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was cited as saying by the ministry.

Russian forces pulled back to the opposing bank of the Dnipro river that runs along Kherson and have since been shelling the city repeatedly, damaging key infrastructure.

Tymoshenko said earlier Thursday that Russian attacks across the entire southern Kherson region over the previous 24 hours had left three dead and 13 more injured. - Reuters