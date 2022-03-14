Ukraine seeking ceasefire, troop withdrawal at talks with Russia

KYIV: The Ukrainian delegation is seeking a ceasefire and a troop withdrawal during the peace talks with Russia, Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said Monday, reported Xinhua.

“Our positions remain unchanged: peace, immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of all Russian troops,“ Podolyak said in a video statement on Twitter.

Ukraine will be ready to talk about any neighbourly relations and political settlements with Russia only after the implementation of these positions, Podolyak said.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was scheduled for Monday via video link. - Bernama