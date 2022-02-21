Ukraine seeks to join NATO despite pressure from EU countries

MOSCOW: Ukraine is seeking to become a NATO member despite signals from some European countries urging it to abandon this idea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding that the United States is not one of them.

“The majority of Ukrainians want Ukraine to become a member of NATO. The only signal we are sending to the world is that if Ukraine succeeds and if Russia pulls back, it will be much safer for entire democratic world,“ Kuleba said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS and reported by Sputnik.

Some NATO countries sent Ukraine messages with requests to abandon the idea of entering the alliance, Kuleba noted. According to him, these are a “few European members” and the US is not included.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO was not on the agenda and would not happen in the near future. - Bernama