Ukrainian refugee comes out of coma listening to Maneskin

ROME: A Ukrainian girl refugee came out of a coma after listening to Italian rock band Maneskin in a Turin hospital, according to Italian news agency (ANSA) citing sources said Friday.

It reported that the 16-year-old had been listening to the Roman rockers, her favourite band, during her three-month coma after a car crash in which her father died as they were fleeing Ukraine.

She was taken from Lviv to the CTO Hospital in Turin by the MirNow association, it added.

“She is a great fan of theirs and last night, listening to one of their songs, she expressed her emotion,“ said Maurizio Beatrici, director of the hospital’s neuro-rehabilitation facility. - Bernama