UN adopts resolution asking World Court to weigh in on Israeli occupation of Palestine

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Friday that asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reported.

Eighty-seven member states voted in favor of the resolution, while 26 countries, including Israel and the US, voted against it. A total of 53 nations abstained.

The resolution asked the Hague-based court, also known as the World Court, to give its opinion ‘’on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition.’’

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, blasted the approval of the resolution and said it was a ‘’despicable decision’’ and ‘’a disgrace to the UN and to any country that supports it.’’

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said: ‘’This vote comes one day after the new Israeli government was formed pledging to accelerate colonial and racist policies against the Palestinian people.’’

“We trust that, regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will uphold the opinion of the International Court of Justice when delivered and you will stand up to this Israeli government right now.”

The UN court last weighed in on the Israeli- Palestinian conflict in 2014. - Bernama