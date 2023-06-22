UN chief: Benefits of Yoga ‘precious’

NEW YORK: In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of the ancient practice of yoga are “particularly precious”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

Yoga can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being, helps people develop discipline and patience, and connects people to the planet, Guterres said in a video message to mark the International Day of Yoga, which falls on June 21.

The event, organised by the Indian mission to the UN in collaboration with the UN Secretariat and held at the north lawn area of the UN headquarters in New York, featured a yoga session attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yoga means to unite,“ Modi said at the event, calling for using the power of yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, sustainable future.

Also addressing the event, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said that yoga is a way of uniting mind and body, and also “the environment and us”.

“Our world needs balance, self-control and creativity, just as it needs recognition of moral responsibilities, and cherishing peace and justice,“ Korosi said.

“There are many ways to approach these aims. Yoga is one of the means.”-Bernama