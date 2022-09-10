UN chief raises climate change alarm after Pakistan visit

NEW DELHI: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has raised the alarm over climate change after visiting flood-ravaged Pakistan.

“Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature,“ Guterres said in a stark warning over greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, the UN chief appealed for “massive” international help in Pakistan’s relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

“The level of (carbon) emissions of this country is relatively low, but Pakistan is one of the most dramatically impacted countries by climate change,“ he said.

Guterres said initial estimates put the flood damage at around US$30 billion.

“There is no memory of anything similar to what has happened with the impact of climate change in Pakistan,“ he said.

The flooding, caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains, has hit vast areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

The disaster has killed about 1,400 people and damaged 1.7 million homes since mid-June. - Bernama