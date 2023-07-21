UN chief reaffirms his support for two-state solution in meeting with Israeli president

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

Herzog met with Guterres in New York as part of his visit to the US, according to Anadolu Agency.

Guterres stressed the need to refrain from any acts that could undermine the two-state solution, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He condemned all acts of terrorism and noted that counter-terrorism operations must be conducted in full respect of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, said the statement.

The Secretary-General also condemned all forms of antisemitism.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.-Bernama