UN Chief receives Carlos V European award

MADRID: António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (UN), received the Carlos V European Award from King Felipe VI of Spain at a ceremony in the Yuste Monastery in the city of Caceres in western Spain on Tuesday.

The award is given to those who “have contributed to the general understanding and appreciation of the cultural, scientific values, historians of Europe, as well as the process of unification of the European community”, according to Xinhua.

In his acceptance speech, Guterres called for peace, arguing that “diplomatic arsenals” rather than bullets should be used to help end the conflicts worldwide.

“Peace should never be underestimated or taken for granted. We must work for it every day, without rest. In a world that is tearing itself apart, we must heal divisions, prevent escalations, listen to grievances. Instead of bullets, we need diplomatic arsenals,“ he said.-Bernama