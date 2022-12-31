UN General Assembly adopts US$3.4b budget for next year

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a US$3.39-billion budget for the United Nations for 2023, Paulina Kubiak, Spokesperson for the President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, told Sputnik.

“The GA adopted a budget for the next year. The amount of the budget is 3,396,308,300,“ Kubiak said on Friday.

In 2022, the UN budget amounted to US$3.12 billion.

At the start of December, the United Nations appealed for a record amount of humanitarian funding for next year (US$51.5 billion, or 25 per cent higher than in 2022), saying that 230 million of the world’s most vulnerable people will be in need of assistance in 70 countries – an increase of 65 million people compared to 2022. -Bernama