UN peacekeeper killed in attack in Northern Mali

BAMAKO: A peacekeeper from the United Nations (UN) Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was killed in an attack that also left seven others seriously injured in northern Mali, the UN mission said in a statement on Friday.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act against our patrol. This tragic loss is a stark reminder of the risks our peacekeepers face as they work tirelessly to bring stability and peace to the people of Mali,“ Xinhua quoted the head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, as saying.

“The security and protection of peacekeepers remain a priority,“ he said, adding that every effort will be made to “reinforce their protection in the face of Mali’s evolving security challenges.”

According to Wane, since MINUSMA’s deployment in 2013, 190 peacekeepers have lost their lives and hundreds more have been wounded, some of whom disabled for life, as a result of “hostile acts” perpetrated against them.

MINUSMA’s mandate runs until June 30, 2023. Its main missions include to support the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali and to accompany the political transition. -Bernama