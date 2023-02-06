UN releases US$3 mln for cyclone-hit refugees in Bangladesh

NEW YORK: The United Nations (UN) has released US$3 million for emergency relief following tropical Cyclone Mocha’s pounding of southeastern Bangladesh, a UN spokesman said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, who is also the emergency relief coordinator, authorised the allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund following the storm’s devastation last month in the camps for 40,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and their host communities, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“With this emergency funding, humanitarian partners will focus on shelter support, infrastructure repair, debris clearance and the replenishment of relief items,“ Dujarric said.

He also took the opportunity to spell out the consequences of what will happen when agencies of the world body run out of money to finance monthly rations for each person.

“The World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to reduce the value of food vouchers to Rohingya refugees from US$10 to US$8 (per person) per month,“ he said.

“That’s less than nine cents per meal. This is the second time the WFP has had to cut rations in just three months.”

Dujarric said that in March, the food vouchers were cut from US$12 to US$10 dollars per person per month due to a funding crisis.

“This is yet another example of what happens when there is no money,“ he said.

“In this case, that’s nearly a million Rohingya refugees who remain completely dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, including food.”

Dujarric said the WFP is urgently appealing for US$50 million to restore the food assistance to its full amount of US$12 per person per month.

“Anything below that value will have dire consequences, not only on nutrition for women and children, but also education, protection, and safety and security for everyone in the camps,“ he said.

“All of us, and especially the UN team in Bangladesh, is very concerned about this crisis.” - Bernama