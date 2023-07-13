UN security council to meet on North Korea’s missile launch

LONDON: The UN security council will meet publicly today to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, the security council’s current president the UK said yesterday.

The meeting was requested by the US, Albania, France, Japan, Malta, and the UK. The UK currently holds the rotating presidency of the security council.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) off its east coast yesterday, prompting condemnation from the US, South Korea, and Japan.

The missile flew for 74 minutes to an altitude of 6,000km and range of 1,000km, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, in what would be the longest-ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, and promising to take steps in reaction. - Reuters