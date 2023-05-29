UN to negotiate plastic waste pact at Paris conference

PARIS: The United Nations (UN) will open a five-day negotiation session in Paris on Monday towards a binding global agreement to significantly curb environmental pollution from plastic waste by 2040, reported German news agency (dpa).

By 2024, the UN aims to draw up a convention with rules and measures covering the entire life cycle of plastics. However, environmental groups, the plastics industry and oil-producing countries are pursuing very different goals at the event.

While environmentalists demand an end to the plastic age, the chemical industry wants more recycling and a focus on technical innovations.

Running from May 29 to June 2 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the meeting is the second of five rounds of intergovernmental negotiations seeking a consensus on the issue.

UN member states, as well as non-governmental organisations, scientists and trade unions, are due to take part in the event. -Bernama