UN Women Chief urges action against Taliban’s gender apartheid in Afghanistan

NEW YORK: The UN’s lead agency for gender equality on Tuesday called on the global community to persistently advocate for change in Afghanistan, highlighting the Taliban’s sweeping and unparalleled restrictions on the rights of women and girls throughout the nation, reported Xinhua.

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, made the appeal in a statement marking two years since the Taliban regained control of the country.

“Through over 50 edicts, orders and restrictions, the Taliban have left no aspect of women’s lives untouched, no freedom spared. They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid,“ she said.

“I urge the Taliban to reconsider and to weigh the cost of these acts for Afghanistan’s present and future,“ Bahous added.

Bahous emphasised UN Women’s steadfast and resolute dedication to the women and girls of the nation.

She said the agency’s work there is anchored in its fundamental relationships with women, who have described how these “misguided, cruel and ultimately self-defeating” measures have affected their lives.

“Despite these challenges, Afghan women also tell me that they will not give up or give in. They will continue to lead the struggle against their oppression,“ she said.

“In the face of the most hostile of circumstances they speak out against the violations, deliver lifesaving services, own and operate businesses, and run women’s organisations. Their bravery must inspire us to greater action, their example to renewed determination,“ Bahous said.

Bahous called for heightened support for Afghan women, ranging from amplifying their voices and needs to financing essential services and backing their enterprises and groups.

“I urge the international community to continue to apply every pressure and employ every means at their disposal to press for change, including by answering the call of the humanitarian community and fully funding the humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan,“ she said.

The UN human rights high commissioner, Volker Turk, used the occasion to remind the de facto authorities of their obligation to uphold the rights of all, including women and girls.

UN human rights personnel persistently operate in Afghanistan, overseeing, recording, and championing various human rights matters, from basic liberties to safeguarding civilians in conflicts and upholding detainee rights.

“We are engaging with the de facto authorities on these issues and remind them of their obligations under international human rights law,“ said Liz Throssell, a spokesperson with the UN human rights office, OHCHR, in Geneva.

The high commissioner emphasised the need for the international community to remain attentive to the challenges faced by all Afghans. - Bernama