Unesco decides not to put Venice on endangered heritage list

ROME: The UN cultural organisation Unesco has decided not to include Venice and its lagoon on the list of endangered world heritage sites – contrary to what was expected, reported German news agency (dpa).

A Unesco committee made the judgement on Thursday at its ongoing meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the committee reiterated its concern about the proper preservation of the northern Italian lagoon city, recognised as a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Amid threats from mass tourism and climate change, it said further progress must be made.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro expressed his delight after Unesco’s decision, stressing in a statement that efforts had been made to protect the urban area.

“Venetians love their city and believe in its future,“ he said.

Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the decision a “great victory for Italy and common sense”.

He said the city of Venice has taken bold steps to manage tourism and ensure the protection of its heritage status.

On Tuesday, the city council decided to charge a €5 fee (US$5.30) to tourists who stay for only a few hours and do not stay overnight. - Bernama