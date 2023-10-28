UNGA adopts resolution for immediate truce and humanitarian assistance in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and unhindered provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip.

The voting during the tenth Emergency Special Session of the assembly saw the Jordanian led resolution adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

Jordan in making a point of order at the onset of the meeting called for the suspension of the debate at 3 PM Friday (New York time), to initiate “immediate action” on the draft resolution and the deliberations to continue after that. However, the meeting was adjourned for the vote at about 3.40 PM.

The Jordanian-led draft resolution on the crisis, had the initial backing of over 40 Member States, including Egypt, Oman and UAE.

An amendment to the resolution was proposed by Canada that rejected and condemned Hamas for its actions against Israel but it failed to muster enough support. The votes on the amendment were 85 for, 55 against, with 23 abstentions, so it failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

The resolution among others calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, as well as “demands” that all parties comply with international humanitarian law and for “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip.

The emergency session met on Oct 26 amid deadlock in the Security Council and the besieged enclave of Gaza growing increasingly dire. - Bernama.