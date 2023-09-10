UNICEF programme to strengthen digital literacy, online safety for children in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Over 10 million children in Bangladesh will have support in the ethical and responsible use of digital technology through a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) partnership programme, the UN agency for children said here Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Under this partnership between UNICEF, Bangladesh’s telecommunication operator Grameenphone, and Norwegian telecom company Telenor, an initiative will be rolled out to equip children and adolescents in Bangladesh with essential digital literacy skills and raise awareness about safe, ethical, and responsible use of digital technologies, UNICEF said.

“The internet offers many opportunities for children’s education and growth. It is equally important, however, to ensure digital literacy and online safety of children to protect them from potentially harmful content and online threats that can impact their well-being,“ said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.

Over 10 million students across the country will benefit from this initiative, encompassing 4.2 million students in grades eight and nine, said UNICEF in a statement.

Among these students, it said the project will prioritise supporting 1 million vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, in their digital education journey.

An additional 6 million students from grades eight to 10 will receive multiple sessions as per their age on online safety and digital literacy, it added.

The project will also engage 25,000 teachers and 2 million guardians and parents, with messages about the importance of online safety, to extend their knowledge throughout the community.

Since 2019, UNICEF said it has been working with Grameenphone and Telenor under Telenor’s global partnership programme to raise awareness among children, parents, and caregivers about safe internet practices and mitigating online risks as well as to engage adolescents as digital influencers in their communities.

The programme in Bangladesh has trained over 20 million students, teachers, parents, and guardians across the country.-Bernama