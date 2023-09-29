UNICEF provides water treatment material to flood-hit Libya

TRIPOLI: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday provided water treatment material to flood-hit eastern Libya, reported Xinhua.

“The first shipment of 700 kg of water treatment material was dispatched to Libya’s General Company of Water and Wastewater,“ UNICEF said in a statement.

On Sept 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya’s worst floods in decades, killing thousands and severely damaging the region’s infrastructure.

According to the UN Support Mission in Libya, the floodwaters also destroyed water networks and sewage pipes, contaminating the water in the stricken areas.-Bernama