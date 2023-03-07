Unidentified flying object spotted flying over PM Modi’s house

NEW DELHI: India police on Monday launched a probe following information about the sighting of a suspicious object flying over the highly guarded residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, officials said, reported Xinhua.

The suspicious object was believed to be an unidentified flying object or a drone. However, officials have found nothing suspicious so far, according to a statement by the police.

A local media report said the suspicious object was seen over the prime minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg at around 5.00 am local time and police launched a search operation to track it after being alerted by the Special Protection Group officers.

The official residence of the prime minister in India comes under the no-fly zone.-Bernama