US$9.2m drugs seized in Sydney, man charged

SYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday that a man was charged with drug supply and money-laundering-related offences after a seizure of about 12 kg of heroin and 16 kg of MDMA in Sydney, reported Xinhua.

According to a statement by the NSW police, at 12:15 pm local time on Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at a unit on John Street, Lidcombe, where they located 12kg of heroin, 16kg of MDMA and 500g of cocaine.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of around AU$14 million (US$9.2 million).

Police found items relevant to the storage, packing and supply of prohibited drugs, such as a hydraulic press, three safes, money counters and mobile phones, which would undergo forensic examination.

During the execution of another search warrant at a property on Molise Street in Prestons, a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to a police station.

He was charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was refused bail and would appear at a local court on Tuesday. -Bernama