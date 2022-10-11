US abortion bans to result in more women dying: Report

NEW YORK: Four months after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, the dire health consequences of banning abortion care have become even more apparent in the United States, reported the Centre for American Progress last week.

Eighteen US states, home to more than 25 million women of reproductive age, have banned some or all access to abortion care, with only spare exceptions that are nearly impossible to implement, said the report, according to Xinhua.

“Already, thousands of people are finding it impossible to obtain a needed abortion,“ it noted.

“Horrifying stories from the states that have banned abortion demonstrate the medical crisis that now grips nearly half the country,“ the report said.

Compounding the cruelty of abortion bans, the abortion access crisis pairs dangerously with another US health care disaster: maternal mortality. Notably, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, with Black women experiencing higher rates of maternal death than any other demographic group, said the report.

And doctors across the country have been put in the untenable position of navigating their medical training and professional ethical obligations amid a lack of clarity about what is allowable under the law, it added. - Bernama