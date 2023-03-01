US actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplow accident

NEW YORK: US actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after he was injured in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, according to reports.

The 51-year-old “Avengers” star was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,‘’ reported Anadolu Agency quoting Renner’s spokesperson as saying to People magazine.

‘’He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the spokesperson added. - Bernama