US announces additional arms aid for Ukraine worth US$325m

WASHINGTON: The United Sates on Wednesday announced an additional package of weapons for Ukraine worth US$325 million.

According to a list from the Department of Defence (DoD), the new tranche of security assistance included additional ammunition for the US-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, anti-armour systems, over nine million rounds of small arms ammunition, four logistics support vehicles, among other items, said Xinhua.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who received a delegation of authority from President Joe Biden to authorise the presidential drawdown of the weapons, said in a statement the assistance is “essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield”.

This is the 36th presidential drawdown of military equipment from the DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. - Bernama