US announces US$30 million humanitarian aid for Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The United States will provide US$30 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Pakistan via the US Agency for International Development (USAID) as countries continue to pledge aid for millions of flood victims in Pakistan.

“In response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, the United States will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance,“ the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Canadian government earlier announced $5 million in funding to support the international response to the natural calamity.

Azerbaijan last week offered US$2 million and the European Union (EU) US$1.8 million to help Pakistan.

Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have sent cargo flights carrying urgently needed goods such as food packets, tents and personal hygiene kits.

Iran is sending thousands of tents, carpets and blankets via the southeastern Chabahar border, according to the Iranian media.

About 33 million people are affected due to the floods in the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The United Nations on Tuesday launched a US$160 million emergency plan to help Pakistan deal with the crisis.

It aims to reach 5.2 million of the most vulnerable people in the country.

Half a million displaced people are sheltering in relief camps, nearly one million homes have been damaged and 700,000 livestock have been lost in the floods, according to Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian coordination office.

Aid delivery is hampered by damage to 3,500 km of roads and 150 bridges, the UN official said. - Bernama