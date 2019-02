WASHINGTON: The US called Wednesday on Moldova’s leaders to stay on the “democratic trajectory” after pro-Russia forces narrowly won the largest share of a chaotic vote.

Sunday’s inconclusive parliamentary election raised fear of turmoil and the prospect of fresh polls in the tiny nation nestled between Ukraine and Romania.

“The US urges Moldova’s leaders to move quickly to form a new government that respects the will of Moldovan voters and serves the Moldovan people by fighting corruption, promoting judiciary reforms and securing Moldova’s progress on its democratic trajectory,“ State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

He called on Moldova to investigate accounts of irregularities reported by monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, including alleged misuse of state resources and vote buying.

The Socialist Party of President Igor Dodon (pix) took the most seats in parliament at 35 out of 101, according to the election commission.

Dodon is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which also backs separatists in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

But many Moldovans hope for a future within Europe – following the lead of Romania, with which the former Soviet republic shares close cultural links. — AFP