US dollar skids as Euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK: The US dollar weakened in late trading on Thursday amid momentum in the euro and the British pound, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.84 per cent to 112.3640.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to US$0.9791 from US$0.9699 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to US$1.1321 from US$1.1092 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to US$0.6304 from US$0.6275.

The US dollar bought 147.17 Japanese yen, higher than 146.88 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar increased to 0.9989 Swiss francs from 0.9982 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3734 Canadian dollars from 1.3824 Canadian dollars.

On the economic front, the US Labour Department reported Thursday that the nation’s consumer prices index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent in September, above the 0.2 per cent consensus, for an 8.2 per cent year-on-year increase. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.6 per cent, also above consensus, for a 6.6 per cent year-on-year increase. - Bernama