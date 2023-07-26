US gynecologist gets 20 years for sexually abusing patients

“I just want to say that I’m very sorry for all the pain I have caused. Thank you,“ said Robert Hadden.

NEW YORK: A Manhattan judge on Tuesday sentenced a “prolific, heinous and predatory” ex-Columbia University gynecologist, Robert Hadden, to 20 years in federal prison, doling out the maximum justice decades after he began abusing his patients and seven years after he avoided jail time, reported German news agency (dpa).

Citing Hadden’s “out of control” and “depraved” abuse, US District Judge Richard Berman said the magnitude of Hadden’s case stood out because of the number of victims — at least 245 — and the “outrageousness” of his conduct.

Hadden was sentenced to five years on four counts of enticement and inducement to travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity, to run concurrently. Berman also imposed a US$10,000 fine.

“I’ve imposed this sentence in order to reflect the seriousness of the offences, to promote respect for the law, and to provide a just punishment for these crimes,“ Berman said, adding that he also sought to protect the public from Hadden.

Before Berman imposed the sentence, Hadden addressed the court in a brief statement, his voice cracking as he spoke.

“I just want to say that I’m very sorry for all the pain I have caused. Thank you,“ he said.

The charges the Manhattan US attorney’s office brought against Hadden in 2020 related to four women he lured from out of state to abuse. The prosecution’s case included evidence of up to 310 acts of abuse inflicted on as many as 154 patients. They noted more than 100 other patients exist in now-settled class-action lawsuits.

Scores more women have said they were abused in proceedings before New York legislators, and lawyers representing victims in civil proceedings say they continue to come forward.

During the second day of Hadden’s lengthy Manhattan federal court sentencing on Monday, Berman said the formerly renowned Columbia gynecologist abused his patients “seemingly for years and entirely unrestrained,“ prioritising his sick sexual gratification over his patients’ health and safety.

“As a doctor, Hadden had a unique relationship of trust with his patients, which gave him an unusual degree of power,“ the judge said.

“Hadden’s conduct was prolific, heinous and predatory in nature — sexually victimising his patients when they were most vulnerable and trusted him with their health.”

“Hadden continues to prove a clear danger to others, especially women,“ the judge added.

The sentence will have lifelong consequences for Hadden, 64, of Englewood, New Jersey. Berman also imposed a term of lifetime supervision.

Hadden was convicted at trial in January of enticing women from out of state to abuse at Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian affiliated facilities citywide, with hundreds of women coming forward with allegations.

He previously avoided jail time when he was convicted on state charges in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney.

Hadden had asked the court to sentence him to no more than three years, arguing that he’d paid for his crimes in the district attorney’s case. - Bernama