US killer ‘Unabomber’ dies in prison at 81

WASHINGTON: The US killer known as the “Unabomber,“ Ted Kaczynski, died on Saturday at the age of 81.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was found unconscious in his cell overnight. Staff had initiated life-saving measures and had him transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The authorities did not initially provide any information on the cause of death, reported dpa.

According to the report, he was last housed in a medical unit in a detention centre in the state of North Carolina. Before that, he had been imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the state of Colorado.

The former mathematics professor and avowed technophobe killed three people and injured 23 others in package bomb attacks between 1978 and 1995.

The bombs went off at US universities and airline headquarters, as well as on an American Airlines flight in 1979.

Kaczynski was one of the most wanted people in the US.

His manifesto, which claimed the Industrial Revolution hurt humanity, was published in The Washington Post newspaper in 1995 in exchange for an end to the bombings.

He was captured in 1996 after his brother revealed his hideout in the mountains of the state of Montana. He was later sentenced to life in prison.-Bernama