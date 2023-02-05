  1. World

US media outlet Vice could file for bankruptcy in coming weeks

WASHINGTON: US media outlet Vice could file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks after failing to find a buyer so far this year, reported Sputnik.

The New York Times on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, the company still has time to find a buyer, and more than five companies have shown interest.

Vice was worth US$5.7 billion in 2017, but it is now valued at a small fraction of that estimate, according to the report.

If Vice falls into bankruptcy, the company could end up being controlled by its largest debt holder, Fortress Investment Group. - Bernama