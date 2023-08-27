US military aircraft crashes off coast of Australia

SYDNEY: A United States military aircraft has crashed off Australia’s northern coast, local media reported on Sunday.

The aircraft was believed to be carrying more than 20 personnel when it crashed in the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory during a training exercise, German news agency (dpa) quoted news agency AAP’s report.

Australia’s 9 News reported that the aircraft in question is a US Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey.

Broadcaster ABC reported that multiple personnel were rescued after the crash and that there were no initial reports of casualties.

ABC cited a spokesperson for Australia’s Ministry of Defence as saying that the incident occurred during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.

“Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved,“ ABC cited the spokesperson as saying.

“At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved.” -BERNAMA