US military announces first known case of monkeypox

WASHINGTON: The United States military announced on Friday its first known case of an active duty service member testing positive for monkeypox, reported Anadolu Agency.

The individual, who was not identified, was treated at the Stuttgart Army Health clinic in Germany and is currently in isolation on-base, Capt Bill Speaks, EUCOM Spokesman, said in a statement.

“Public Health Officials have determined that the risk to the overall population is very low. As a precautionary measure, contact tracing is being done for clinic staff who interacted with the patient.

“The case in Stuttgart is of the West African strain, which is generally mild and human-to-human transmission is limited,“ he added.

The military is complying with “all applicable host nation laws and regulations,“ Speaks said.

Monkeypox usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling in the lymph nodes before a rash begins to form on the face and body. Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear after exposure.

Hundreds of cases have been detected worldwide since the virus was first detected in Europe and the US last month. The virus is endemic to western and central Africa. - Bernama