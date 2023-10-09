US president arrives in Hanoi, starting state visit to Vietnam

ISTANBUL: United States (US) President Joe Biden arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday on a trip meant to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“A warm welcome President Joe Biden!” the US Embassy in Hanoi said on Facebook, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“His arrival in Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the US and Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership represents our commitment to strengthening the US-Vietnam partnership in trade, development, education, health care, energy, people-to-people ties and more.”

He flew to the Vietnamese capital after attending a two-day G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, India.

Biden is expected to meet the head of the ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders, and explore opportunities to promote the growth of the Vietnamese economy, expand people-to-people ties, and combat climate change.

The US and Vietnam have increasingly close trade ties, and the visit is being keenly observed as Washington is strengthening its presence in the wider Asia-Pacific to counter China’s expanding economic and military influence in the region.

The two nations established diplomatic relations in 1995, 20 years after the end of Vietnam War.-Bernama