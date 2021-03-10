US President Joe Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday (March 9), the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance China’s growing military and economic power.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (pix) said the meeting of the “Quad” countries indicates the importance Biden places in US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

She said she expected a range of issues facing the global community to be discussed “from the threat of Covid, to economic cooperation and, of course, to the climate crisis”. -Reuters