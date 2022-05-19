US reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

LOS ANGELES: A total of 180 children with acute hepatitis of unknown cause have been reported from 36 US states and territories as of Wednesday, according to the latest update of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new number is an increase of 71 cases from the 109 cases reported by the CDC on May 5, said Xinhua.

There have been no reported deaths since February 2022, and the proportion of paediatric patients requiring liver transplants has gone down from 15 per cent to 9 per cent since May 5, according to the CDC.

It is not yet clear what is driving these cases in young children.

Adenovirus has been detected in nearly half of the children and continues to be a strong lead, said the CDC.

Further laboratory tests are being conducted to look more closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, said the CDC.

It is important to note that severe hepatitis in children remains rare, said the CDC. “However, we encourage parents and caregivers to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis - particularly jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or eyes - and to contact their child’s healthcare provider with any concern.”

On April 21, the CDC issued a nationwide health alert to notify clinicians and public health authorities about a cluster of children identified with hepatitis and adenovirus infection — Bernama