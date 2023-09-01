US satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula

SEOUL: The Korean Science Ministry on Monday warned that a retired US satellite could possibly fall on the Korean Peninsula and its vicinities later this day.

Launched in 1984, the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is falling to Earth after completing its decades-long mission to study how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the sun, reported Yonhap.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the ERBS is forecast to crash back down to Earth around 12.20 to 1.20 pm and the Korean Peninsula is included in the regions that the satellite would fall toward.

The ministry said the majority of the satellite will burn up upon re-entry to the atmosphere but asked Korean people to remain cautious about some components that will likely survive the process and reach the surface. - Bernama