US says will impose sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

29 May 2021 / 09:15 H.
    Secretary General and Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Christophe Deloire poses with a photo of detained Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich (C), while a man poses with a photo of Belarus-Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut (R) to protest against the arbitrary detention of Protasevich and nearly twenty other reporters during a visit to the Lithuanian-Belarus border in Salcininkai, Lithuania on May 27, 2021. - AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House announced Friday it will impose sanctions on Belarus after the diversion of a European flight and the arrest of a dissident on board.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement outlining the punitive measures, called the Ryanair flight diversion and arrest of Belarus opposition journalist and activist Roman Protasevich “a direct affront to international norms.”

The sanctions will target nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises and key members of the regime of Belarus's strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, with more sanctions possibly to come, Psaki said.- AFP

