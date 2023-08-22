US Secret Service arrests woman over threats to kill Trump, son

MOSCOW: A Chicago woman was arrested on suspicion of sending emails to a Florida school where she threatened to shoot former US president Donald Trump (pix) and his 17-year-old son, Barron, Sputnik quoted media reports.

On Monday, the US Secret Service arrested 41-year-old Tracy Fiorenza who allegedly sent emails with threats against Trump and his son to a school in Palm Beach where the former president’s residence is also located, CBS News reported

It added that the suspect allegedly emailed the headmaster of the school in May, saying that she “will shoot” the former president and his son “straight in the face at any opportunity”.

Days later, Fiorenza once again sent an email to a school official with threats, the report said, adding that Secret Service agents interviewed her in June when she admitted that she had written these emails. A detention hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Last week, a Canadian woman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in jail for sending a threatening letter containing a toxic substance to Trump in 2020. -Bernama