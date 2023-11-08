US seeks to mobilise US$200b to help Ukraine, developing nations

MOSCOW: The United States is seeking to mobilise US$200 billion through various international financial institutions (IFIs) to provide aid to Ukraine and other developing countries, US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen (pix), said, reported Sputnik.

“We are working to leverage this US action at the IFIs to mobilise US$200 billion of new financing for developing countries, backed by our partners and allies,“ Yellen said in a statement published by the Treasury on Thursday.

The list of possible recipients includes Ukraine, Yellen stated, adding that Washington was still “steadfast in its commitment to support the Ukrainian people and government”.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide more than US$40 billion in “emergency funding”. Over half of this sum is supposed to be sent to Ukraine, including US$13.1 billion in further military assistance to the country in 2024. -Bernama