US service member crosses border to N. Korea without authorisation: Defence Secretary

WASHINGTON: An active United States (US) service member has willfully crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea without authorisation, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Tuesday.

The soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody and his safety and wellbeing is still under investigation, Yonhap news agency quoted Austin as saying.

“We are very early in this event, and so there’s a lot that we are still trying to learn but what we do know is that one of our service members who was on a tour willfully and without authorisation crossed the military demarcation line,“ the defence secretary told a press briefing.

“We believe that he is in North Korean custody, and so we are closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier’s next of kin and engaging to address this incident,“ he added.

United Nations Command (UNC) in Korea earlier said that a US citizen crossed the military demarcation line while on a group tour to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone, adding that the UNC is working with North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

“The state department has not reached out to the North Koreans or other governments. It is our understanding that the Pentagon has reached out to their counterparts in North Korea,“ State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller told a daily press briefing.

“I will just say that, as always, the safety and security of any American overseas remains the top priority for the United States,“ he added.

Miller reiterated that the US service member has “willfully, on his own volition” crossed the inter-Korean border when asked if he was trying to defect to North Korea, adding “the matter remains under investigation.”

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre later said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

Jean-Pierre said it was still too early to determine the exact motive of the US service member. - Bernama